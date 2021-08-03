By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh carpet "Khanlig" has been presented at the National Carpet Museum.

The ceremony was held in accordance with the ancient customs that were followed while weaving the carpet.

The carpet was woven by an employee of the museum, Gulhar Soltanova, and the work on it lasted four months. The width of the "Khanlig carpet" is more than one meter, and the length is about two meters.

"Karabakh carpets have a rich color palette, bright colors. These carpets are of high quality, Khanlig carpets are excellent examples of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art," said Soltanova.

The carpet woven by Gulhar Soltanova will be kept in the museum.

The carpet is named after Khanlig village. The basis of the carpet is a composition with a large medallion in the center and a quarter of this medallion in the corners of the middle field.

Carpets with this name are woven in several versions. In the first version, two domes are depicted in the upper and lower parts of the medallion. In the second version, the domes are replaced with white flowers in ceramic vases, therefore carpet weavers also call this version "White flowers".

These carpets are displayed in world famous museums.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and their size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim and palas products. Karabakh carpets are characterized by bright colors and vegetative motives.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, Horadiz in Karabakh in the mountainous part of Karabakh.

With its colorful patterns and manufacturing technique, Zangazur and Nakhchivan are also included in Karabakh carpet school.

These carpet compositions feature classical patterns of Karabakh carpet-weaving school, including "Aran”, "Bagchadaguller", "Balıg", "Buynuz", "Barda", "Bahmanli", "Garabag", "Goja", "Gasımushagı", "Lambaran", "Mugan", "Talısh", "Lampa", "Malıbayli ", "Khangarvand", "Khanlıg", "Khantirma", "Chalabi", and "Shabalıdbuta".

With its rich colors, this carpet school comprises all undertones of the nature of Karabakh. Besides various plants, these colors are gained from different kinds of insects. The most popular insect from which red color is produced is scale insect or red worm.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz