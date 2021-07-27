By Laman Ismayilova

The Gut Immling International Opera Festival has invited the chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev to take part in the large-scale event.

The Symphony Orchestra of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will perform at the festival for the 12th time.

Initiated in 1997 by bass-baritone opera singer Ludwig Baumann, the festival is held in Bavaria.

Every year, newly composed operas along with classic works by Mozart, Puccini or Verdi are presented to the audience as part of the festival.

The 25th Gut Immling Opera Festival will run until August 29.

Ayyub Guliyev will conduct arias and duets from the famous operas like "La Boheme", "Eugene Onegin", "Love Potion", "A Masked Ball" and many others. Moreover, Gut Immling Festival Orchestra will perform the overture from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Koroghlu" opera.

The final concerts will take place on August 27, 28 and 29. All these concerts will be conducted by Ayyub Guliyev.

Since 2009, Ayyub Guliyev has been teaching conducting at the Baku Music Academy.

The students of the prominent conductor are now continuing their studies at the Vienna State University of Music and Arts, the Vienna Conservatory and the Moscow State Conservatory.

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra, etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In the summer, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT.

The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.

Ramiz Guliyev has successfully performed in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, USA, Canada, Denmark, France, Austria, Israel, England, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq and other countries.

The musician collaborated with many well-known orchestras, including the Vienna State Chamber Orchestra, the Wiener Consilium Musicum (Austria), the Parisian Lamure Orchestra (France), the Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), the Bohdan Varhal State Chamber Orchestra ( Slovakia), Ankara State Capella Orchestra (Turkey), Tehran State Orchestra of Folk Instruments (Iran), etc.

