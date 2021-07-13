By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Creators" has won a special jury prize at Vesuvius International Film Festival 2021.

The film festival was held in the twin city of Baku - Naples. The results of the competition were announced online in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film "Creators" tells about the life and work of famous Azerbaijani architects Mikail Huseynov and Sadig Dadashev and how the communist ideology affected their work and Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in the 20th century.

During the repressions of 1937, the overwhelming majority of the intelligentsia, including the relatives of Mikail Huseynov and Sadig Dadashev had to spend part of their lives in fear and moral suffering.

The film was shot by order of the Culture Ministry at Salnama film studio in 2020

The film director is Shamil Aliyev, scriptwriter - Natig Rasulzade, idea author - Elbay Gasimzade, photographer - Rufat Suleymanov, artist - Lala Huseynzade, composer - Azer Asgarov, producer - Nazim Huseynov.

Vesuvius International Film Festival is being held once a month with annual screening. The films of the official selection and the winners are selected each month. Every year, all the winners of the main categories are presented to the public.

