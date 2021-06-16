By Laman Ismayilova
Heydar Aliyev Foundation has presented a spectacular music composition in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan attended the event.
The collection includes separate publications in the fields of literature, music, architecture, folk art and carpet weaving. In connection with the trip to Shusha, the guests were also awarded commemorative medals.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Turkish President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan also viewed the "Khan Gizi" spring, recently restored in Shusha. The Turkish President was informed of the spring.
The water supply was funded by the daughter of the last Karabakh khan-Mehtiguli Khan, Azerbaijan's prominent poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.
Throughout her life, the poetess was involved in educational and charity activities.
She arranged the construction of the water pipeline for Shusha citizens. Therefore, the city residents named the water pipeline Khan’s daughter's spring (Khan Gizi spring).
The opening of the first water pipeline in Shusha took place on August 18, 1873 with the participation of guests from Shirvan, Sheki, Ganja, Nakhchivan and other places. The feast was organized in the Khan garden with national songs and dances.
The heads of the states also visited the monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayov in Shusha.
---
