With its spectacular show, the 4th All-Russian Festival of Gymnastics, Dance and Vocal has been held in Moscow, bringing together young talents.

The festival was organized by Azerbaijani dancer and gymnast, European Cultural Association Ambassador Farid Kazakov. The event took place in the Rodnik House of Culture.

This year the festival has reached a new level. It was named the "All-Russian" festival.

Next year, the festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary. So, Farid Kazakov dedided to hold the 5th All-Russian Festival of Gymnastics, Dance and Vocal not only in Russia but also in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Farid Kazakov's debut song "I Can Do Anything" will be premiered as part of the festival.

"Through my song, I wanted to convey to everyone very important words, meaning and message, which are sometimes so lacking in our modern world. I believe that versatility is one of the main characteristics for every artist. So I decided go beyond choreographic art and perform a song...," said Kazakov.

Farid Kazakov is a two-time winner of the prize "Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan". Moreover, the dancer's name has recently entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

The dancer has previosly presented a patriotic project "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Azerbaijani and Russian opera and pop singer Muslim Magomayev, which received a huge number of positive reviews and was recognized as "Best patriotic performance" at Solo Star Russia 2020".

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at the International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theatre Festival and the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named the most successful dancer according to "Trend of the Year 2019 Awards". The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

This year, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkey. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021".

In February, Kazakov released a patriotic video dedicated to fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

As the dancer says, he was looking for music for the new video for a long time, as a result, his choice fell on the very heartfelt song "Daima yaşa Azərbaycan" performed by Sinan Akchil and Saida Guliyeva. The song literally captivated the dancer with its beauty and depth.

The video was seen by the organizers of the Turkiye Zirve Odulleri Awards. The winner was chosen through voting.

Farid Kazakov shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is the head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. He has presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer held a charity project in several organizations such as the Ders Evi Education Centre and the Yaradan Creative Union.

