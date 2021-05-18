By Laman İsmayilova

The 4th International Festival of Animated Films ANİMAFİLM will be held in Baku on October 20-24, 2021.

The festival will screen local and foreign animation for kids and adults.

Founded in 2018, ANIMAFILM is the first and only international animation festival in Azerbaijan.

The festival focuses on bringing together local and foreign audiences as well as professionals on a single platform. It also contributes to the training of young talents.

ANIMAFILM actively promotes and develops the art of animation in Azerbaijan.

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival took place in Baku on October 14-18.

The festival became the only offline cultural event in Azerbaijan during the war. The theme of the third festival was "Children of Azerbaijan". A children's jury of 31 children was formed as part of the festival.

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival featured three theater workshops (Ritual Mobil Theater Laboratory), a two-day master class on stop motion animation and online screenings of animated films were organized.

