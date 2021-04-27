By Laman İsmayilova

After a seven-year break, Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca" opera is coming back to the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

The opera brought together People's Artists of Azerbaijan, theater soloists Dinara Aliyeva (Floria Tosca) and Elchin Azizov (Baron Scarpia), as well as a guest soloist, Azerbaijani opera singer Azer Rzazade (Mario Cavaradossi) and many others.

Tosca is an opera by Giacomo Puccini in three acts to a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

The plot of the opera is set in Rome at the very beginning of the 19th century. At the center of the maelstrom of events is the love of the singer Flora Tosca and the artist Mario Cavaradossi.

The new opera production was staged in Moscow by eminent director Stefano Poda and renowned conductor Daniele Callegari.

Over this time, Stefano Poda has realized over 100 productions, including his latest works- "Nabucco at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires (2020)", "Ariane et Barbe-bleue at the Theatre du Capitole de Toulouse (2019), "Les Contes d’ Hoffmann at the Lausanne Opera (2019)" and many others.

Daniele Callegari has collaborated with major orchestras in the world, including the Metropolitan Orchestra of Greater Montreal, Belgium National Orchestra, Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, French National Orchestra, the RAI National Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, etc.

The premiere of the opera production left no one indifferent. Special combination of vocal, artistic, and acting powers mesmerized opera lovers.

Notably, Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sohiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liu in Puccini's Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Boheme, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Azer Rzazade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, the UK, and the UAE. He was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The opera singer is a laureate of international competitions and participant of international festivals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz