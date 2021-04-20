By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has announced new art challenge “MyCity”.

To join the challenge, anyone can share on their page on the social network a photo of the artwork under the hashtag # Mənimşəhərim.

The main goal of the project is to show Azerbaijan`s most beautiful corner. The selected works will be shown on the official pages of the Azerbaijan State Picture Gallery.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

