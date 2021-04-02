By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will take part in the 6th International Kinjang Dance Festival.

The decision was made at virtual conference organized by the Silk Road International Theater League in China.

The conference discussed prospects of cooperation and joint projects, including partnership between the State Opera and Ballet Theater and the International Theater League.

Speaking about the festival, the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev stressed that the theater will represent Azerbaijan with Gara Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet.

Choreographed by Vasily Medvedev, the ballet will be shown virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 6th International Kinjang Dance Festival will take place in China from July 20 to August 5. The event will be held with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

Since 2008, the large-scale festival brings together international ensembles and classical ballet soloists from different parts of the world.

About 20,000 dancers from 10 countries including Great Britain, Georgia, Egypt, Pakistan and others, took part in the festival's fifth edition.

