By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has released a patriotic video dedicated to fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The dancer decided to release the project after the end of the Second Karabakh War, which ended with the great victory of Azerbaijan.

"Throughout the war, Turkey and the entire Turkish people supported our country, thereby once again proving the authenticity of the quote about the relations of our countries - "One nation, two states". This quote prompted me to create my new patriotic project dedicated to Azerbaijan and Turkey. In my video, I tried to convey the experiences and emotions of our peoples, to honor the memory of the martyrs, the valiant sons of the motherland, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity," said Kazakov.

As dancer says, he was looking for music for the new video for a long time, as a result his choice fell on the very heartfelt song "Daima yaşa Azərbaycan" performed by Sinan Akchil and Saida Guliyeva. The song literally captivated the dancer with its beauty and depth.

Farid Kazakov expresses gratitude to the director of the video, Samira Khalafova, as well as to YARAT Contemporary Art Space, in particular Ulviya Akhundova, for their assistance in filming.

Earlier, Farid Kazakov presented the patriotic project "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev, which received a huge number of positive reviews and was recognized as "Best patriotic performance" at Solo Star Russia 2020".

Farid Kazakov has been recently named the country's best young dancer. He won Khazar National Prize 2020 for his professionalism and devotion to dance art. The dancer is being chosen as the youngest professional dancer in Azerbaijan for the second year in a row.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

