By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has welcomed students of various higher and secondary specialized educational institutions as part of the​ Volunteer Movement project.

The project was organized as part of the National Youth Day, celebrated annually on February 2.

According to the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1997, 2 February is celebrated as the Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

The Carpet Museum also successfully continues the state youth policy, founded by Heydar Aliyev

The museum constantly implements programs and projects aimed at gaining experience and developing the skills of young people in the museum.​

During the visit, students learned more​ about the museum work and got practice in most of its​ departments.​ At the end of the program, each of them received certificates.​

Notably,​ since 2016, 24 young volunteers, distinguished by special activity and skills, have started working at the museum.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum organizes various master classes, contests, and exhibitions to increase the interest of youth in museums, including carpet weaving art.​

Last year on February 2, the ANCM hosted the event "We Are Strong Together" with the participation of young people from the Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

