By Laman Ismayilova

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater has revealed its programme for January 2021.

In the next year, the theater is going to perform Azerbaijani folk tales and plays based on the works of Abdulla Shaiq, Mark Twain, Karim Hasanov, Vilhelm Hauff and others.

From January 1 till January 31, all theater's productions will be presented virtually amid coronavirus.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater has recently opened its 52nd season.

Fans of theatrical art have enjoyed plays based on the works of Ali Amirli, Jafar Jabbarli, John Galsworthy, etc.

Moreover, the play "If Not That One, Then This One" staged by Honored Artist Namis Shirmammadov, "Letters from Hell" by People's Artist Firudin Maharramov, "Who is to blame?" by Fuad Kazimov and "Tiger" by young director Umid Abbas were presented to the viewers.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater never forgets about its young spectators: fairy tales "Melikmammad", Ali Baba and the forty robbers" and others delighted little theater lovers this months.

Through its activities, the Sumgayit State Drama Theater has significantly contributed to the country's theater art.

The drama theater opened its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", directed by Jannat Salimova.

The theater’s repertoire includes the plays of classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign playwrights.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

