By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of the city of Shusha.

The city was liberated after 28 years of Armenian occupation. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced this news on November 8.

In its statement, Baku Media Center stressed that Azerbaijan is fighting for its motherland, Trend reported.

“We have never forgotten our fathers, who sacrificed their lives, our mothers with tears in their eyes, our lands occupied by the enemy. The babies, once carried out of Karabakh in the arms of their mothers, have returned as soldiers in tanks!," said the message.

"We are again fighting for our land, we are fighting for our Motherland! We restore justice on the battlefield! Today Shusha, a charming corner of Azerbaijan and a symbol of the beauty of Karabakh, has been liberated from occupation! As Baku Media Center, we congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this holiday! Victory will be ours, victory is ours! Long live Victorious Commander-in-Chief, our Army! Long live Azerbaijan!", the post said.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the company develops audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz