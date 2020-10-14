By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's cultural institutions and major event venues have expressed their support to the National Army in its fight against Armenian invaders.

Heydar Aliyev Palace transferred 5,110 AZN to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, established in 2002.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The staff of the Heydar Aliyev Palace expressed support for the Azerbaijani army, which is fighting for the liberation of the territories occupied by Armenia.

The team is confident that Azerbaijan Armed Forces under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Heydar Aliyev Center also donated its monthly salary to support counter-offensive operations towards the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories occupied by Armenia.

In addition, the International Mugham Center donated money from the monthly salary of its employees.

"Today, every Azerbaijani is looking forward to the final liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation.

The staff of the International Mugham Center believes in the strength of the National Army, fighting for the territorial integrity of the country.

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve supported the National Army as well.

The management of the Icheri Sheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, as well as employees of the Office and its affiliates, transferred 36,151 AZN to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, the Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

Now Heydar Aliyev Palace is hosting numerous events, including cultural programs.

The concert hall of the palace is considered to be the biggest scene in the republic.

Named "Design of the Year" by London’s Design Museum, the centre was cited as "a masterwork of invention and execution."

One of the internationally recognized architectural works, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the center is noted for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles.

As a symbol of tasks assigned to the center, the logo of Heydar Aliyev Center also reflects the motto of passing the national and universal values, traditions of statehood to the future generations. And the motto is "To the Future with Values".

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Mugham Center is planning to hold multiple virtual projects such as online conferences and lectures.

The International Mugham Center is also actively expanding its international relations with foreign partners.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

Numerous unique monuments, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Restoration and conservation works are currently carried out in the Reserve with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In general, there were several baths in Icherisheher. The baths of the Shirvanshahs Palace, Gasim bay, Haji Bani, Agha Mikail, Agha Zeynal and the underground bath are historical monuments that are protected by the state.

Baggal Gallery, which holds exhibition-sale of souvenirs and traditional crafts, a book house as well as a cafe also operate here.

There is also a beautiful park, which will undoubtedly become one of the most favorite places for recreation for Baku residents and the city's guests.

After reconstructions, Baku Khans' Palace will function as a museum. Here, the wide audience will learn the history of ancient Baku city, revived by modern technologies. The museum's opening ceremony is scheduled for the end of the year.

