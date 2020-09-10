By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" (Cholchu), a film by Shamil Aliyev, has been named best in Italy.

The film won prize in "Best Feature Film" category at Mirabilia International Film Awards 2020. The results were announced online amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the film has been awarded at international festivals in Great Britain, Singapore and India.

The film was named "Best Feature Film" at Falcon International Film Festival (UK), Rosebud International Film Festival (India), Panjim International Film Festival (India) and World Film Carnival (Singapore). "The Steppe Man" also got prizes in nominations "Best Director", "Best Producer" at Panjim International Film Festival for April-July months.

"The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, director of photography - Rafig Guliyev, art directors-Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, composer-Rauf Aliyev, and producers-Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

---

