The film "In Between Dying" has been included in the main competition program of the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the film tells about a love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

The cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Rana Asgarova, Huseyn Nasirov, Samir Abbasov, Kamran Huseynov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Kubra Shukurova, Narmin Hasanova, Oktay Namazov, Murvat Abdulazizov, Gulara Huseynova, Gulnaz Ismayilova and Parviz Isagov.

The 77th annual Venice International Film Festival is scheduled for September 2-12, in a "more restrained format" amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has been appointed as the President of the Jury. The Ties, directed by Daniele Luchetti, was selected as the opening film, the first Italian film in 11 years to open the festival.

