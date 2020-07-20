By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th International ARTS OLIMPIA Contest has been successfully held in Baku, bringing together 758 young talents form different parts of Azerbaijan and other countries.

The traditional international art Olympiad in previous years was held for two days. The number of participants grew, and in 2019 as 7,000 local and foreign participants took part in the contest.

The main goals of the contest includes the development of creative skills in young people, promotion of culture and art and straitening friendly ties between nations.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association, the contest was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The jury included highly qualified specialists, honored workers of culture and art: director of Republican Arts Gymnasium at Azerbaijan National Conservatory Ayten Akhmadova, head of department at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sabina Mehdiyeva, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), artist Dadash Mammadov and ATA president and the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Aziz Azizov.

The contest winners were determined in various age categories in various nominations such as stringed and wind music instruments, keyboards, classical, pop and folk vocals, artistic expression, all types of dances, fashion designer, visual arts, etc.

