By Laman Ismayilova

"Creative Azerbaijan" online portal has launched the charity event aimed at supporting creative people during the quarantine.

Their art works will be put up for sale on a social network. The products purchased by customers will be delivered by Azəri Ekspress.

Notably, the charity project is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Azəri Ekspress.

As part of the action, coordination services will be provided by Creative Azerbaijan portal for free.

For more information, please contact:

facebook.com/creative.az

instagram.com/kreativaze

E-mail: info@creative.az

"Creative Azerbaijan" is a web portal, created for the Ministry of Culture in order to promote the country`s rich cultural heritage.

The web portal features various news, information about events, companies and individuals working in the field of the creative industry. The portal aims at encouraging the creation of art works under the portal`s brand.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz