The Old City Museum Center offers free online tours due to coronavirus. If you want to enjoy the center's extensive collections, keep track of the hashtag "#MuseumFromHome".

Because of COVID-19's global spread, museums, galleries have switched to online tours. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

The virtual tours will be available on March 16-20 twice in day (12:00 and 15:00).

Over these days, art lovers have a chance to view historical monuments and take part in discussions with art experts. In addition, 3D Walk-through will be available as well.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

