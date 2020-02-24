By Laman Ismayilova

Leila Khazari Gallery invites you to enjoy unique art pieces inspired by one of the most mysterious and at the same time simple symbols in human history.

The exhibition presents a fish art theme for the most demanding esthete. Everyone can find their "goldfish" here on March 12.

A monumental stone fish, cubic painting decorated with traditional ornaments, grotesque steam punk sculpture, Absheron fishermen and magical white fishes in their nets, still-lifes and other art works will definitely grab your attention.

The first was a fish, at least as many traditional beliefs and mythology claim. As the 12th sign of the Zodiac Pisces marks the end of one cycle and the beginning of the next.

Ancient Indian myths say that the god Vishnu during the Great Flood turned to fish and saved the ancestor of the people of Manu. In ancient China, fish was considered as a symbol of happiness and abundance.

In the tales of a goldfish fulfilling any desire, the most cherished dream of ancient fishermen was reflected in catching a fish in their nets that would fulfill any, even the most extravagant desire. Fish is a symbol that everything is possible and helps the owner to "swim" to his goals.

The exhibition is organized Leyla Khazari, the author of the project Parviz Huseynov, curator Rustam Huseynov, poster design Mir Azer Abdullayev. The culinary sponsor of the event is the Solokha restaurant.

The exhibition runs until April 10, 2020. Entrance on the opening day only by invitation, the rest of the days is free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz