By Laman Ismayilova

Tea and coffee lovers have gathered at the 2nd Baku Coffee & Tea Festival to enjoy the two most loved hot beverages in the world.

The festival took place at "Passage 1901" Restaurant, bringing together the country's best coffee and tea professionals.

The main goal of the festival is to create high-quality opportunities for the development of the coffee and tea industry and business, as well as long-term cooperation and exchange of experience.

Aroma tea and coffee, delicious sweets and pastries left no one indifferent. Moreover, the festival featured many exhibitions, contests, master classes and much more.

The festival aroused great interest among visitors. Here everyone found coffee and tea for his own taste.

Baku Coffee & Tea Festival provides a great opportunity to spend time in a friendly and cozy atmosphere.

Last year the festival gathered country's best coffee and tea professionals. The festival delighted its visitors with exhibition of manufacturers and importers of coffee and tea, national barista championships, seminars and master classes, a guest-bar, a recreation area, a playground and other entertainments. In addition, two national barista championships were organized by the Specialty Coffee Association.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz