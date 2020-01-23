By Laman Ismayilova

Nadezhda (Hope) International Art Competition has been solemnly held in Baku, bringing together young talents from Russia, Turkey and Georgia.

The contest was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Dance Association with the support of the Cultural Ministry and JamGroup to reveal and develop the creative potential of the younger generation.

The competition was held by age category: babies (6 years old), children (up to 10 years old), juniors (up to 16 years old), teenagers (16 years old and older). The competition featured various genres, including folk, classical, pop, music, shows, fashion, choir and dance.

Speaking about the event , the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, Aziz Azizov expressed his gratitude to art directors for their patience and the work that they put into their students as well as jury members for their fair decisions and invaluable contribution to the development of art in Azerbaijan.

To ensure the objectivity, the names of participants, studios or schools were not announced. The professional jury evaluated only the performance. The winners were determined by registration number.

The winners included Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, the Baku Academy of Music, the Gymnasium of Arts at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Music College Asaf Zeynalli, groups and ensembles - "Heart beat", "The Legend", "Simurq", "Jam SS","Buta", "Kamerton", music schools - No. 1 named after Suleyman Alasgarov, No. 2, No. 9 named after Jabbar Garyagdioglu, No. 13 named after Said Rustamov, No. 17, No. 21 named after Mstislav and Leopold Rostropovich, No. 22 named after Niyazi , No. 24, No. 28, No. 34, No. 35 named after George Sharoyev, No. 37, Sheki Children's Art School, children’s music school in the village of Gulabli, Agdam region, Mushfigabad House of Culture, Aybeniz Gashimova Creative Academy, Children’s music school named after Rovshan Garayev in the village of Khan Gervend, Goranboy region, Folk dance ensemble of the Republican physical and mathematical lyceum "Bars", Municipal budgetary educational institution of additional education Children's Music School in the village of Chistoozerny, Kamensky district, municipal budgetary educational institution of additional education "Children's Music School" of the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Municipal budgetary educational institution of additional education "Old-school center for aesthetic education of children of the Kamensky district", İzmir Toki Karşıyaka Municipality, Yirmi Birinci Yüzyıl Karşıyaka College and others.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz