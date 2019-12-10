By Laman Ismayilova

Colorful festival "Journey to the Carpetland" has been held at National Carpet Museum.

A two-day festival was timed to the 10th anniversary of the museum's kids department.

The project was co-organized by the Cultural Ministry and National Carpet Museum.

At the event, director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Honored Worker of Culture Shirin Melikova noted that the museum's kids department was the first in the country, Trend Life reported.

"Our goal was to familiarize children with national values, spiritual heritage, culture. And work in this direction is already bearing fruit," said Melikova.

She stressed that the museum has turned into a favorite place to relax among youth. A number of young visitors is also growing every year.

More than three hundred kids, including the dance group of the Center for Children and Youth Development No. 3, Nur Kids Choir Studio actors of the Chichyayim Kids Theater, Azeri Ingilari dance group attended the festival.

The guests viewed art works by members of the art circle of the museum's kids department.

An employee of the Embassy of Egypt, Kamala Iskandarova, read wonderful Egyptian tales to kids. The little guests also took part in master classes on souvenir rugs, soft toys, New Year's cards, lint-free shedde rugs, etc.

The event featured performances of "The Tale of Malikmamed", "Shangyulum, Shungyulum, Mangyulum" and "Carpet Dispute", quizzes and much more.

The festival's guests met with the author of the kids book "Magic Monuments of Azerbaijan", famous architect Elchin Aliyev, the writer of the book "On the Beach" Lala Malik and the author of the illustrations for this publication, Irina Eldarova.

The participants took part in the art therapy session by the specialist of the Georgian National Gestalt Institute Zaira Nadirashvili and music therapy training led by artistic director of the kids studio choir, conductor Malak Velizade.

The festival's second day was marked by a colorful carnival. The event continued with the performance of the kids dance collective of the Baku Center for Russian Culture, the selection of the best costumes in the nominations for Miss Carnival and Mr. Carnival and much more.

Young guests were presented with gifts, including from Azersun Holding.

As part of the festival, a charity fair was organized jointly by the embassies of Egypt, Iran, Hungary and Montenegro, Gulsam Disabled Persons Rehabilitation Association and members of the museum's kids department.

All funds raised will be transferred to the bank accounts of kids who need treatment.

Established in 1967, the National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The museum was founded by Latif Karimov – an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver, the founder of the science of Azerbaijan Carpet Weaving Art, artist and teacher, author of the fundamental work of national carpet.

The museum itself is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

