By Laman Ismayilova

Baku residents and foreign guests are immersed in a delightfully joyous holiday spirit.

Nargis Publishing House pleased Port Baku Mall visitors with Gingerbread City.

Here, you’ll find everything from tiny homes to cars, boats and even the city's main attractions such as Heydar Aliyev Center, Gosh Gala Gate, Flame Towers, Maiden’s Tower, Ferris Wheel, TV tower, the Carpet Museum, as well as small houses, a carousel, an airplane, and even a spiced dough ship.

Nargis Publishing House invited the best confectioners and designers of the city to create a sweet metropolis with the support of Formula 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Chenot Palace Hotel, Qafqaz Tufandag Mountain Resort Hotel, Bee Goddess, Caspian International Hospital, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), iTicket, Berg, 150 Bar & Grill, Ay Qonshu, Bank Respublika, Coca-Cola, Etage Celebrity point by Elnur Hasanov, Pasha Travel, Elux Events Hall, Le Plaisir, Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Producers and Exporters (AAPEG), ANC GROUP MMC - Rahat supermarket, "Infertility Center Aytan Safarova, Cold Hands, Warm Heart, Port Baku Mall and Gazelli House Baku.

Baku landmarks aside, the city is made up of tiny pastry shops, so that gingerbread men can also get New Year's gifts. Delicious sugar streets can be freely photographed.

The author of the project is a chief editor of Nargis magazine Ulviya Mahmudova, designer - Rashad Alakbarov. Layout design and technical support were provided by Dekor Gallery, project manager - Nigar Gahramanova, curator - Sevinj Hasanova. Gingerbread City was decorated by Le Plaisir.

According to the project designer, famous artist Rashad Alakbarov, the gingerbread city immerses its viewers into a holiday spirit and happy childhood.

"I was very interested in working on the implementation of the project. Of course, I wanted to see the final result as soon as possible, I think we got a good result. First, a sketch was prepared when creating a gingerbread city, then a layout was created, and only then the confectioners joined in. In the process of work, changes were added, new details were added. I think that for everyone and for me - Gingerbread City is something new...", said Alakbarov.

At the official opening of the Gingerbread City exhibition, the whole process of creating mouth-watering miniatures in time-lapse format was demonstrated.

The gingerbread city awaits Baku residents and foreign guests on the ground floor of Port Baku Mall until January 13. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 10 pm. Admission is free.

This magnificent gingerbread city certainly demands a visit!

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

