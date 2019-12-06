By Laman Ismayilova

A magnificent charity concert was solemnly held in the State Philharmonic Hall on December 5.

Co-organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Nargis Fund, the evening brought together prominent public and art figures.

In his speech, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi stressed that the holding of the charity concert has become a good tradition.

He recalled that the Embassy of Hungary and "Nargis" organized its first similar joint charity concert and fair last December. The entire amount collected from the concert was spent on the purchase of Braille printing equipment, which was transferred to Republican School No. 5 for children with disabilities.

Nargis Fund representative Narmin Mammadova addressed the young guests of the event. She expressed her support to the kids and encouraged them for further achievements.

Deputy Education Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov spoke about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary. He emphasized that many Azerbaijani youth are successfully studying in Hungary.

Next, world-famous Hungarian pianist Tamás Érdi shared the stage with by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, famous conductor Ayyub Guliyev.

At the early stage of Tamás Érdi’s life, he lost his eyesight. However, it didn’t stop him to live his life to the fullest and make a successful international musical career.

As a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, A.Guliyev has successfully cooperated with many foreign symphony orchestras, such as the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra, the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra of France, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra.

Spectacular concert of the Hungarian pianist and the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra under the direction of Ayyub Guliyev left no one indifferent.

Works of world-famous composers such as Gara Garayev, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Frederic Chopin sounded at the event.

All the funds raised from the ticket sales will be directed to the needs of the Children Shelter - Reintegration Center under the Azerbaijani Children’s Union, as well as for purchasing Braille boards for the Republican Special Boarding School № 5 educating blind and partially sighted children.

Besides the musical part of the concert, a small fair was organized by the Embassy in the lobby of the State Philharmonic theater.

Various Hungarian delicacies were put up for sale at the fair, symbolizing the start of the winter holiday season. The sales will also go to the charity.

The live concert was aired on Medeniyyet TV.

