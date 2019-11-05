By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center invites viewers to enjoy "Heir to the Avant-Garde. The Azerbaijani diary" retrospective exhibition of the classic Soviet photographer Yakov Khalip on November 18.

The name of Yakov Khalip is famous far beyond Russia. His photos are familiar to everyone who is interested in the history of the Second World War and the postwar period. Khalip also took photos for newspaper Pravda, and for the biggest illustrated magazine "USSR in Construction".

The exhibition is based on the Khalip family archive, collection of the Lumiere Center, private collections and photos taken in Azerbaijan.

Archive of the Khalip family features unique artifacts introducing the epoch: documents of the Arctic expedition; original expedition maps; trip permits and assignments; postcards sets of the 1930s; rare books and booklets featuring Khalip`s work; handmade thematic photo albums, created by the photographer and much more.

Photo works of Yakov Khalip will showcase the evolution of Soviet photography - from the avant-garde 1920s to the stagnant 1960s - through the body of work of one great photographer.

The project is organized by the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography, a Moscow-based non-profit organization.

The exhibition will run till March 29, 2020.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz