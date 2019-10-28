By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musical "Chicago" has been successfully premiered at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The musical brilliantly recreated the atmosphere of the 20s, when crime reigned on the streets in Chicago. The show was amazing. All the actors really brought the music to life.

The musical was staged by choreographer Aziz Azizov and Jam Group with the support of the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, the original Broadway production in 1975 was nominated for several Tony awards, and the updated version in 1996.

The musical "Chicago", released in 2002, was awarded the Oscars in six categories, including as the "best film".

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

