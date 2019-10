By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish Nils Berg & Music Music Music band has performed at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The music band's impeccable vocal performances are ones that you should witness live at least once. Absolutely fantastic from start to finish, the concert was highly appreciated by the audience.

Niels Berg is one of the most influential musicians in Nordic jazz. With the Stoner quartet, he made a name for himself, both in Sweden and abroad. In 2000, he won the Jazzverk-2000, a nationwide competition for big band composers.

And in 2007 he received the prestigious Jazz-in-Sweden award. His trio Nils Berg Cinemascope unites jazz and music videos performed from musicians from all over the world.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

