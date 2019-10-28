By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish Ercument Orkut Trio band has performed at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The musicians totally captivated the hearts of music lovers in Baku. Their stage presence is electrifying and their shows are a can't-miss for any rock and roll fan.

Speaking about Baku Jazz Festival, Ercument Orkut stressed that the festival offers young musicians a great chance to express themselves and strengthens cultural ties between different countries.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

