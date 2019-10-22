By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani tapestry artist Samani Shahsuvar-Gasimzade has successfully presented her art work at Heallreaf 3: An Exhibition of Contemporary Tapestry in the United Kingdom. Her tapestry "Oil wells" aroused great interest among art lovers.

As artist says, it is a great honor for her to represent Azerbaijan's weaving art at the international exhibition, Trend Life reported.

The national artist has been interested in applied art since childhood. Gasimzade is a self-taught artist. She learned this technique step by step, every time discovering something new.

Most of the artist's works reflect the country's ancient culture and history.

Heallreaf is an old English word meaning a tapestry hung on a wall in a public place, and was the name chosen to define these biennial exhibitions of hand-woven tapestry.

Heallreaf 3 includes 40 pieces of tapestry selected from artists across the world: including the U.S., New Zealand, Israel and Europe.

The Nottingham exhibition was the first of two exhibitions in the current biennial. The second exhibition will run at Espacio Gallery in London until October 26.

