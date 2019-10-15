By Laman Ismayilova

Golden Names Awards will be held at the Holiday Inn Hotel Baku on October 27 as part of the Seven Beauties Wedding Fashion Show.

The event participants have a chance to enjoy stunning fashion show, exhibition and show program, Trend Life reported.

Golden Names Awards will be awarded to public and art figures, representatives of medicine and the fashion industry, designers, bloggers, photographers, businessmen, mass media for successful activities throughout 2019.

The guests of the evening will be the national artist Nisa Gasimova, honored artists Farghana Gasimova and Lala Mammadova, singers Khatira Islam, Ayaz Babayev, Chingiz Mustafayev, Murad Arif, Gunay Ibrahimli, dancers Fatima Fataliyeva, Renka Black Angel as well as Atesh dance group.

The project manager is Ismayil Gasimov, the author of the idea-Parvana Mammadova, music director-Dj Zaur.

For more information, please contact:

+994504507097

+994559792597

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz