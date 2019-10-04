By Laman Ismayilova

International contest of young performers "I am Jazzman!" is back again and talented musicians are being encouraged to compete in the contest.

The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music.

Success results have been demonstrated during past festivals. The music contest causes interest among music lovers and gives the contestants incentive for creative growth.

"I am Jazzman!" discovers new jazz stars and gives young talents a chance to perform during the Baku Jazz Festival 2019. The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

Registration for the competition is open at the festival's website:

https://www.bakujazzfestival.com/

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will be held in the capital from October 18 to 27. The festival will bring together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden among others.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade. Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz