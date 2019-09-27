By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019 final has been held at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers.

The guests were presented with a fascinating entertainment program, a fashion show of designers and a performance by musicians.

The finalists, 17 male and female models, took part in three contest numbers, showing their skills in fashion shows and dances, Trend Life reported. Nigar Hasanzade and Siraj Beyalizade were crowned Miss & Mister Planet of Azerbaijan 2019.

The models will represent the country in various international competitions.

The jury included national director of the contest in Azerbaijan Agil Mamiyev, singer Nura Suri, designers Gunel Behbudova and Leyli Zalova, Best Model of Azerbaijan 2004 Ilgar Aliyev, Best Model of Russia 2017 Anna Granovskaya, Mister Planet of the World 2016 Yusif Jafarov, Mister Planet of the World 2018 Emil Gasimov, candidate of medical sciences, surgeon in aesthetic plastic Ali Aliyev, İnternational Model Skaut Alexander Lee, European and Eurasian World Champion, colorist and hairdresser Lidia Step, architect and designer Rafael Abbasov, Natavan Mirzoyeva, marketer Nijat Huseynzade, blogger Turana Rich, PR manager Kamala Isayeva, bodybuilder Mansur Sharifov, journalist Emil Akbarov, specialist in aesthetic dentistry Rasima Akhnazarova, international art producer Dayana Simenel, entrepreneurs David Farzaliyev, Nijat Bakhshaliyev, Kanan Aghasiyev, Leman Mirtalibli, Sevinj Gurbanzade.

The Organizing Committee was made up of the contest's national director in Azerbaijan Agil Mamiyev, project director-Parviz Azimzade, main producer-Sadig Jafarov, main choreographer-Mubariz Allahverdizade.

The hosts of the evening were Elvin Mardanov and Medina Abdullayeva.

---

