The 2nd International Festival of Applied Arts and Conference "Two Juliuses. STRAUME”, dedicated to two famous masters of applied arts Julius Moderniks (1870-1955) and Julius Straume (1874-1970), has been held in Latvia.

The festival was held in the historical center of Gulbene Municipality - the Vecgulbene Manor and the Gulbene Municipality History and Art Museum.

Within the framework of the festival, the international scientific conference about the personalities of the two artists, their creativity and the transformation of their cultural heritage was held.

Lecturers from Azerbaijan, Latvia, Georgia, Iran, and Russia took part in the event.

Azerbaijan’s honored cultural worker Roya Tagiyeva, director of the Nur Art House gallery, presented the paper "The Role of Julius Straume in the Development of Azerbaijan’s Carpet Art", Azertag reported.

"Thanks to the wide and fruitful work, the priceless research of Azerbaijani carpets by Julius Straume, his albums and his idea of ​​the technical transfer of traditional Azerbaijani compositions to millimeter drawings, the rich variety of many invariants of ancient compositions of Azerbaijani carpets has survived, the lost artistic features and technologies of carpet art were revived,” the paper reads.

In her work, Tagiyeva expressed gratitude to Julius Straume for such a careful attitude and high artistic appreciation of the Azerbaijani carpet.

