YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites all book lovers to the presentation of the book "Kulek – Mystery of Bozgurd" written by young writer Khulya Jafarova.

The presentation will take place at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum

on July 26.

The "Kulek – Mystery of Bozgurd" is the second story of the trilogy titled "Wind" and continuation of "Kulek- Princes of Winds", the bestseller of 2018.

The trilogy is the first fantasy book in the history of Azerbaijani literature that involves national superheroes. Among those are Kulek, Bozgurd, Inji, Gaya, Gulnur, Guljan, the custodians of mythical portals Seljuq and Alman, Shaman, the bird Simurg, winged Karabakh horse and others.

The trilogy promotes the country and the whole Turkic world’s cultural legacy, as well as such qualities as unity, equality and infinity of human power.

The project is co-organized by ASAN Volunteer School, Azerbaijan Youth Fund, Friend of Pupil and Kulek projects. Admission is free.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

