By Laman Ismayilova

Works of artists from Ganja have been showcased in Baku.

The exhibition titled "Treasury" opened at the Baku Museum Center on February 20, Yenicag reported.

The project’s goal is to support and promote the artistic traditions and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, create a creative environment for the artistic development and development of young artists, identify and support young artists, and draw public attention to the work of masters of the brush from the country's regions.

The exhibition saw works by such artists as Nazim Babayev, Faig Abullaev, Akif Huseynov, Shaig Mammadov, Elchin Jafarov, Mager Maharramov, Talatum Mammadov and others. It also included several works from the collection of the Ganja State Gallery.

The head of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, the head of the Baku Office of the World Academy of Arts Arif Aziz, secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists Agali Ibrahimov, professor and the head of the Department of Fine Arts at Ganja State University Shaig Mammadov, exhibition curator and art critic Mehbara Abbasova attended the event.

The event aroused great interest among art lovers.The artists were awarded certificates.

The exhibition will be open to the public until February 25, 2019.

Ganja, being one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan, is a treasury of cultural heritage, a source of high spiritual values.

The name of the city means "treasure" from the word of "ganj" or "ganja" in Middle Persian language.

It is the second largest and most important city in Azerbaijan after Baku.

Ganja is located on the banks of the Ganjachai River, at the foot of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range.

The centuries-old history of the city has left many architectural monuments on its streets.

The city, which plays a significant role in the social, political and economic life of Azerbaijan is at the intersection of trade routes. It was here that the Great Silk Road passed.

The founding of Ganja dates back to the middle of the 9th century, but the first settlements appeared here in the pre-Islamic period, roughly in the seventh century, as evidenced by the ancient mausoleums found in these places.

Ganja silk, porcelain and glassware, as well as delicious fruits grown on this fertile land, have always been famous far beyond Azerbaijan’s borders. Local cuisine is considered one of the best in Azerbaijan.

The modern city of Ganja is one of the country's scientific, educational and cultural centers. Incredibly beautiful sunny city, literally immersed in the greenery of gardens, every year causes a great interest of tourists.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

