By Laman Ismayilova

The Palace of Shirvanshahs will host an exhibition of medieval torture devices on February 23.

More than 50 torture devices will be showcased, Trend Life reported.

It was a very common practice during the medieval Inquisition, which lasted about 500 years.

The content of the exhibition is quite dramatic and full of details of the harsh reality of the Middle Ages. The exposition offers visitors an unforgettable experience.

The venue was chosen not by chance. The Shirvanshahs' residence is a place that brings visitors to the thoughts about the uneasy life of ancestors.

The exhibition will run until the end of August 2019.

Operating hours: from 10:00 to 18:00 without days off.

The Shirvanshah’s Palace is one of the most prominent example of Azerbaijan architecture.

Construction of the palace, which was held in the period of 13th-16th centuries, has been associated with the transfer of Shirvanshahs' capital from Shamakhi to Baku, famous for its harbor.

It forms a complex, consisting of the residential building of Shirvanshahs, the second residential building (for servants), Divankhana, tomb, palace mosque built in 1441, the remains of the destroyed Key Gubad mosque, Murad's gates, hamam (bath) and mausoleum of famous scientist Seyid Yahya Bakuvi.

The palace complex was declared a museum in 1964, and taken under state protection.

A unique architectural and cultural ensemble along with the Old City and the Maiden Tower, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz