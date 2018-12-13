By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition devoted to the 90th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the USSR, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salahov will be held at Baku Expo Center on December 14, at 18:30.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition will run until December 24.

Tahir Salahov, one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani art, is the vice-president and honorary president of the International Association of Plastic Arts of UNESCO, the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Russia, and is the winner of a number of high awards, including the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

The world-renowned artist, who sensitively catches the rhythms of life and able to listen and hear the time, Salahov is the master of portraits, landscape pictures, still-life paintings and large many-figured paintings.

His paintings such as "Oilmen", "Portrait of Gara Garayev", "Woman of Absheron" and "Aydan" have become the most beloved works.

The artist currently lives in Moscow, where he is a professor at the Moscow Art Institute.

