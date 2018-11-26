By Laman Ismayilova

A new documentary titled "Miras" (Heritage) is being shot by Baku Media Center (BMC).

The film is dedicated to the activities of Nobel Brothers' Petroleum Company in Azerbaijan's oil industry, Trend reported.

Baku Media Center presented some backstage photos of the film.

Baku Media Center is an innovative company in the media sector of Azerbaijan with experience in several international events. BMC is a multifunctional company that provides a wide range of services in the field of audiovisual production.

The recent works of Baku Media Center include films "Target is Baku. How Hitler Lost the Battle for Oil", "Lifelong Mission", "Under the Single Sun", dedicated to the Year of Multiculturalism, "The Last Meeting" and others.

More information about Baku Media Center can be found on the official website of the company www.bakumediacenter.az, as well as on the company's pages on Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Beginning from 1875, the Nobel Brothers took an active roll in Azerbaijan's oil industry that started developing apace in the second half of the 19th century.

After detecting oil in the Absheron peninsula, Robert Nobel invested his capital in the oil sector and set up drilling operations. He also bought a small kerosene factory and began refining oil.

The Nobel Brothers company officially began operating in 1879. Set up by Robert, Ludwig and Alfred Nobel, the company became the most authoritative and valuable oil company worldwide.

By the early 20th century, the Nobel Brothers Company had become the dominant oil company in Azerbaijan.

The company had capital equal to 30 million rubles and more than 13 plants (including 6 oil processing plants) from the period of 1914 to 1917. Their total oil production was 76 million pounds in 1916.

The Nobel Brothers were also strong humanitarians, donating funds to schools and ran a hospital.

Ludvig Nobel worked actively to improve working conditions in his factories.

In 1885 he started a cooperative bank for the workers.

Dining rooms, billiard rooms, libraries and conference rooms were also built for workers.

Moreover, large park, created by brothers still exists in the "Black City".

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist,follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz