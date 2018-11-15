By Laman Ismayilova

The grand opening of the nineth START International Festival of Short Films " was held at Nizami Cinema Center in Baku on November 14.

Famous art and culture figures, foreign guests as well as young Azerbaijani filmmakers attended the event, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, the festival director and film producer Fehruz Shamiyev noted that the project aims to watch and discuss films, identify the best of them, familiarize local specialists with world practice and new trends in cinema. The festival "START" creates an opportunity to establish links between local directors and foreign colleagues.

Shamiyev expressed his gratitude to all who assisted in holding the festival.

Speaking at the evening, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Vagif Aliyev stressed that this year marks the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema. The deputy minister spoke about the history of the development of domestic cinema, noting the achievements and successes of Azerbaijani filmmakers.

It was emphasized that the International Short Film Festival "START" occupies a worthy place among the international film festivals, and the fact that this year works from 45 countries of the world were sent to the festival speaks about its significance.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Intigam Babayev stressed that the International Festival "START" began its work in 2004, and today is a successful project.

Next, the jury members were invited to the stage, who spoke about the festival.

The 9th START International Festival of Short Films will run until November 17.

The slogan of the festival is "It is better to watch a hundred films than to hear about them a hundred times."

The international festival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Cinema Center for Young Cinematographers, Azerbaijan Youth and the Producers Guild.

The first ever film contest "Cinemobil" will be held as part of the festival. Films taken on a mobile phone will take part in the contest. Only three films out of 15 are allowed to online voting.

Moreover, a pitching (presentation of a film project with a view to finding investors willing to finance this project) will be held as well. Only three film projects will be chosen among 10 works.

The Organizing Committee has also increased the number of nominations. Along with the nominations "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary Film", "Best Animated Film", "Best Experimental Film", the winners will also be defined in such categories as "Best Director of a Feature Film", "Best Director of a Documentary Film", "Best Director of Animated Film", "Best Experimental Film Director".

Azerbaijani films will compete for the prize in the categories "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary Film", "Best Animated Film", "Best Director", "Best Producer", "Best Screenplay", "Best Cameraman".

The works included in the international competition program of the festival will be evaluated by members of the international jury consisting of five people - Ayaz Salayev (Azerbaijan), Gulbara Tolomushova (Kyrgyzstan), Cambuzia Partovi (Iran), Tobias Büchner (Germany) and Zahra Badalbeyli (Azerbaijan).

In addition, a special program dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Azerbaijani cinema, as well as master classes, discussions, etc. will also be held.

