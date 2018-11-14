By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Mexico in the World Heritage" solemnly opened at Art Tower Gallery on November 7.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan and NGO Art Council Azerbaijan as part of the Festival of Cultural Heritage "Fantazia", Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, Mexican Ambassador to the country Juan Rodrigo Labardini and head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the exhibition is another bridge of culture between nations and stressed the importance of preserving historical sites that are part of the history and memory of countries. The project aims to raise awareness about the importance of the preservation of historic sites as an important part of the history and collective memory of the country.

Nineteen photographs were presented at the exhibition by Mexican photographer Adalberto Rios Szalay, which shows Mexican sites that have been designated by UNESCO as World Heritage.

It is important to note that in terms of Universal Heritage, Mexico ranks 7th in the world with 35 sites that are recognized as World Heritage, 27 of them are cultural, 6 natural and 2 are mixed. These sites are an undoubted tourist attraction, since more than 39 million tourists visit them every year to appreciate its great wealth and its historical and cultural legacy of worldwide relevance.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until November 10.

Notably, the Festival of Cultural Heritage "Fantaziya" took place in Baku on November 1-10 as part of the Year of Cultural Heritage in Europe.

Various concert programs, seminars, tours, film screenings, exhibitions and a number of other events were held during the festival.

The event was organized by the European Union Office in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the embassies of Germany, France, Greece, Poland, Croatia, the Netherlands and Hungary, with the participation of diplomatic missions of Mexico, Moldova and Morocco and the support of United Cultures.

