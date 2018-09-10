By Laman Ismayilova

Works by the world-famous Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova will be showcased at the exhibition of contemporary art in France.

The event will take place in Villers-sur-Mer on September 14-27, Trend Life reported.

A wide range of artists will present a diversity of styles, techniques and forms of expression.

The exhibition will feature Narimanbayova’s paintings from the series "Childhood dreams". The artist will present four paintings, including "Guardian Angel", "Fairy", "Birth of an Angel" and "Blessing".

The exhibition is organized with the participation of the Stella Art International Association, the mayor's office of the town of Villers-sur-Mer, and the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Paris.

Famous for her brilliant works, Nigar Narimanbayova lives and works in Baku and Paris. She graduated from Azerbaijan State Art school named after Azimzade and All-Union state Institute of cinematography. S.A. Gerasimov in Moscow.

Her famous painting ‘Marionette’, which enters the artist's series of paintings ‘Love Toys’, won the main prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

The painting ‘Adagio’ received the prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

Nigar Narimanbayova’s five paintings including ‘The Puppet’, ‘Kiss of a Nymph’, ‘Magic of the Night’, ‘Broken Wings’ and ‘Confession of a Mermaid’ were also displayed at the largest international exhibition of contemporary art Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded with an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic"

Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the exhibition halls of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as well as in private collections.

