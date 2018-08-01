By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival officially opened with a solemn open-air ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center on July 31.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Gilan Holding, the festival features world-renowned conductors, performers and bands from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, the U.S., Switzerland, Austria, Cuba, Hungary, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Georgia.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva's message of congratulation to the festival participants was read out at the ceremony.

Chairman of the Council of Elders Fattah Heydarov and rector of Baku Music Academy, Artistic Director of the Gabala International Music Festival Farhad Badalbayli described the festival as a landmark event in the country's cultural life.

The ceremony continued with a concert of Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra.

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival is significant for another historic event: this year marks the 100th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

After paying tribute to the composer's memory, the immortal works of composers, including "Albanian Rhapsody" and the symphonic poem "Leyli and Majnun" were performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra was conducted by Honored Artist of Azeraijan Fuad Ibrahimov.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade presented the work of Arif Melikov "Concert for pianoforte and orchestra". People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yegana Akhundova performed the work of Ayaz Ganbarli "Concert for pianoforte and orchestra". The performance of the musicians was greeted with a storm of applause.

Notably, the festival's program features Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, ensemble " Gaytagi", Baku Chamber Orchestra, quartet of clarinets "Clarte", Student Chamber Orchestra, quartet "Furioso", Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, instrumental group "Jovenes Clasicos del Son" (Cuba), orchestra "Tbilisi Big Band" (Georgia), Gypsy Band (Hungary), , Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov, Sahib Pashazade, Taleh Yakhyaev, Ziba Rajabli, Togrul Huseynli, Vurgun Vekilov and others.

Talented musicians, participants of " Support to Youth" project, organized by the People's Artist, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall Murad Adigezalzade and supported by the national artist, art director of the festival Farhad Badalbeyli are also participants of the event.

