Black and white images have a special aesthetic. When you strip away the color from something, you can get right to its soul.

German photographer Sven Marquardt creates stunning black and white images. The photographer showcased some of his beautiful black and white portraits in Baku.

A photo exhibition opened in German-Azerbaijani Cultural Society "Kapellhaus" on February 24.

The audiovisual installation "Altar", a joint work of Sven Marquardt and the famous DJ and producer Marcel Dettmann was presented in Baku for the first time.

Dettmann's music accompanies the emotions and surprise effect of Marquardt's works.

The works included in the exhibition are truly mesmerizing. All have the ability to capture your attention and hold it.

The visitors can enjoy the exhibition until March 7, from 14:00 to 20:00.

Over the past decade, Sven Marward has gained worldwide popularity as a photographer, with the brightest representatives of Berlin's nightlife. Marquardt’s true passion is black and white analogue photography. The photographer worked for fashion magazines. He also documented the East Berlin underground scene.

Marcel Dettmann is recognised as one of the most influential proponents of contemporary techno. Widely associated with iconic trademarks including Berlin, Berghain and Hard Wax, he stays true to his roots by consistently innovating his interpretation of electronic music, integrating art with the scene.

