Works of German photographer Sven Marquardt will be shown in Baku. A photo exhibition will open in German-Azerbaijani Cultural Society "Kapellhaus" on February 24.

German photographer will also meet with the guests of the exhibition.

With the support of Goethe-Zentrum Baku, the audiovisual installation "Altar", a joint work of Sven Marquardt and the famous DJ and producer Marcel Dettmann will be presented in Baku for the first time.Dettmann's music accompanies the emotions and surprise effect of Marquardt`s works.

The exhibition will last until March 6, from 14:00 to 20:00.

Over the past decade, Sven Marward has gained worldwide popularity as a photographer, with the brightest representatives of Berlin's nightlife. Marquardt’s true passion is black and white analogue photography. The photographer worked for fashion magazines. He also documented the East Berlin underground scene.

Marcel Dettmann is recognised as one of the most influential proponents of contemporary techno. Widely associated with iconic trademarks including Berlin, Berghain and Hard Wax, he stays true to his roots by consistently innovating his interpretation of electronic music, integrating art with the scene.

