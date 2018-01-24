By Aygul Salmanova

The third edition of the Night of Ideas, created by the Institut Français (Paris), will gather leaders, researchers, artists, architects and decision-makers around the world to discuss on the theme: “Imagination to the Power”.

The Institut Français d’Azerbaidjan and the French Embassy in Azerbaijan invite you to debate on the theme “The Architect, the Artist and the Citizen: Thinking the City”, in the YARAT Contemporary Art Center’s premises, partner of the event on Thursday, January 25 from 19:00 to 22:00.

The city of Baku has been experiencing an economic boom for more than a decade. This process has been followed by a necessary re-organization of urban space and the construction of new housing and cultural institutions with an original architectural style. The population growth and uninterrupted expansion of Baku are among the sources of new challenges and possibilities, which the Centre proposes to discuss during the Night of Idea 2018. This event will give the opportunity to exchange experiences and reflections on the today’s and tomorrow’s cities, and on the ability of the community to create a living space that respects people and the environment.

Whether you are an artist, architect, urban planner, student, or a curious citizen, join us to discuss the place and role to be given to the imagination in the transformation of the city of Baku and in the preservation of its rich historical heritage.

The discussion will be held in Azerbaijanis and Russian, with simultaneous French translation.

The discussion is moderated by Johan Schitterer, Cultural Counselor of the French Embassy.

Jean-Pierre Buffi, French architect, founder and director of the architectural and urbanism agency Buffi Associés; Eltchin Aliyev, architect, Chairman of Baku Architectural Club, in charge of the restoration of Baku city center; Sabina Shikhlinskaya, artist and curator; Leyla Musayeva and Muslim Imranli, representative of Pillə, association of architects and urban planners are among the speakers.

Venue: YARAT Contemporary Art Centre, 2nd floor.

YARAT is an artist-founded, not-for-profit art organisation based in Baku, Azerbaijan, established by Aida Mahmudova in 2011. YARAT (which means 'create' in Azerbaijani) is dedicated to contemporary art with a long-term commitment to creating a hub for artistic practice, research, thinking and education in the Caucasus, Central Asia and surrounding region.

YAY Gallery is a commercial gallery that opened in 2012 in order to further support arts infrastructure in Azerbaijan. The gallery shows mid-career and established Azerbaijani artists both locally and abroad. YAY (meaning “share” in Azerbaijani) shares all proceeds from sales of work between the artists and YARAT.

