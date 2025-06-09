Azernews.Az

Monday June 9 2025

Capital leads salary growth as wages rise across Azerbaijan

9 June 2025 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Capital leads salary growth as wages rise across Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

During the first quarter of 2025, the average monthly salary of employees in Baku rose to 1,357.3 manats, reflecting a...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more