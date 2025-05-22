Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss expanding Middle Corridor

22 May 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) were discussed.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on his "X" account.

According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün.

The two sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in transport—particularly in road transport, railways, aviation, and the development of the Middle Corridor.

It should be noted that the Middle Corridor, is a key transportation route that connects Europe and Asia, traversing China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and beyond. It has been operational since 2014, enabling freight to move efficiently across the Caspian Sea, via rail and maritime pathways.

This transport corridor, while geographically stretching across Central Asia, holds strategic importance not only due to its role in facilitating global trade but also due to its increasing relevance in the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics.