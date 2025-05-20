Winners of “Girl’s Advancement in STEM” program announced

20 May 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The “Huma Quşu” Educational Support Fund in partnership with Azercell, has announced the winners of the “Girl’s Advancement in STEM” scholarship program. As a result of the selection process, scholarships were awarded to 10 outstanding students.

Initially, the program planned to grant scholarships to five candidates. However, recognizing the exceptional potential and strong academic preparation demonstrated by the applicants, the “Huma Quşu” Foundation extended support to an additional five students.

The scholarship initiative was selected as one of the winning projects of the “Empowering Lives: Women’s Support Program”, an Azercell-led competition focused on supporting women’s development in various fields.

The program is designed to encourage young women pursuing studies in information and communication technologies, helping to broaden their career opportunities and empower them to succeed in STEM-related professions.

To learn more about the winners, watch the video here: https://bit.ly/4kru7Ns

Operating since 2022, the Huma Quşu Foundation has supported the education of more than 40 students, aiming to provide talented youth with access to quality education and future opportunities.

Azercell extends its sincere congratulations to the scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.