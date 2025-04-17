Central Bank joins myGov for easier public access to services

17 April 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been added to the list of institutions providing services to citizens through the "myGov" platform (my.gov.az), Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

According to the information, citizens can now submit electronic applications via the platform.

"The Central Bank is committed to expanding access for citizens to submit applications and ensuring transparency and accessibility of information," the Bank stated. "Joining the 'myGov' platform marks another important step in that direction, enabling the electronic submission of applications."

It was noted that myGov (my.gov.az), a key component of Azerbaijan’s digital government initiative, offers a wide range of users convenient and efficient access to state and private sector services under a unified digital window.

Citizens can now submit their applications to the Central Bank online by selecting the institution from the relevant list on the myGov website.

Additionally, applications can still be submitted via the Central Bank's official website (cbar.az), and citizens may also contact the Bank by calling the 966 Hotline to register their requests.